Church & Dwight Tops Q2 Estimates Despite Orajel Recall Costs

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. CHD, on Friday, reported second-quarter results with adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents. The household products maker beat the analyst consensus estimate of 85 cents.

Quarterly sales of $1.51 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.48 billion.

Net sales declined 0.3%, with domestic sales down 1.4%, international sales up 5.3%, and SPD segment down 3.0%.

Consumer Domestic net sales totaled $1.154 billion, down 1.4%. Consumer International net sales rose 5.3% to $277.6 million. Specialty Products net sales declined 3.0% to $74.6 million, reflecting the 2024 exit of the Megalac and food safety businesses.

Adjusted gross margin was 45%, a decrease of 40 basis points with the impact of higher manufacturing costs including tariffs, Zicam/Orajel recall costs, promotional pricing and product mix largely offset by the benefits of our productivity programs and higher margin acquisitions.

Outlook

Church & Dwight reaffirmed its FY25 adjusted earnings per share guidance at $3.44–$3.51, aligning with consensus estimates of approximately $3.48.

For the third quarter, the firm expects reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1%-2%, adjusted gross margin contraction of approximately 100 basis points, primarily from inflation and tariff costs, the lower margins of the exited businesses and increased investments in marketing.

The firm expects adjusted EPS of 72 cents per share, a decrease of 9% versus last year’s adjusted third-quarter EPS

“We still expect 2025 capital expenditures of approximately $130 million. We now expect other expense for 2025 to be approximately $65 million,” CEO Rick Dierker added.

Price Action: CHD shares are trading slightly higher by 0.14% to $93.90 at last check Friday.

