August 1, 2025 11:31 AM 2 min read

Church & Dwight Tops Q2 Estimates Despite Orajel Recall Costs

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. CHD, on Friday, reported second-quarter results with adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents. The household products maker beat the analyst consensus estimate of 85 cents.

Quarterly sales of $1.51 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.48 billion.

Net sales declined 0.3%, with domestic sales down 1.4%, international sales up 5.3%, and SPD segment down 3.0%.

Consumer Domestic net sales totaled $1.154 billion, down 1.4%. Consumer International net sales rose 5.3% to $277.6 million. Specialty Products net sales declined 3.0% to $74.6 million, reflecting the 2024 exit of the Megalac and food safety businesses.

Also Read: Chevron Achieves Record Production, Sees Future Growth After Hess Deal

Adjusted gross margin was 45%, a decrease of 40 basis points with the impact of higher manufacturing costs including tariffs, Zicam/Orajel recall costs, promotional pricing and product mix largely offset by the benefits of our productivity programs and higher margin acquisitions.

Outlook

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Church & Dwight reaffirmed its FY25 adjusted earnings per share guidance at $3.44–$3.51, aligning with consensus estimates of approximately $3.48.

For the third quarter, the firm expects reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1%-2%, adjusted gross margin contraction of approximately 100 basis points, primarily from inflation and tariff costs, the lower margins of the exited businesses and increased investments in marketing.

The firm expects adjusted EPS of 72 cents per share, a decrease of 9% versus last year’s adjusted third-quarter EPS

“We still expect 2025 capital expenditures of approximately $130 million. We now expect other expense for 2025 to be approximately $65 million,” CEO Rick Dierker added.

Price Action: CHD shares are trading slightly higher by 0.14% to $93.90 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

CHD Logo
CHDChurch & Dwight Co Inc
$93.910.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.57
Growth
89.55
Quality
39.70
Value
21.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved