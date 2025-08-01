Bitcoin Plummets To $115,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Lower

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Friday as tariff fears grip the market again.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $115,141.01 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,630.21 Solana SOL/USD $168.52 XRP XRP/USD $2.95 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2063 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001217

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 8.6% and dropped 6.5%, respectively. Daily active addresses moved higher by 5.3% and decreased 0.1%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 184,797 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $758.65 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outtflows of $114.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $17 million.

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards observed that Bitcoin has partially filled its fair value gap and has begun building a trading position in the $114,000–$115,000 zone.

While it’s uncertain if the pullback has concluded, this level is seen as a strategic entry point.

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin has returned to its range low and currently looks weak. However, he remains long-term bullish, expecting strength to return in the coming months.

For Ethereum, he identified key liquidity zones at $3,500 and $4,000, suggesting a potential liquidity sweep before a move upward toward $4,000.

Michael van de Poppe called Ethereum's ongoing correction normal and projected it could extend to around $4,100 before resuming its uptrend.

Crypto Tony pointed out XRP's current dip as part of a broader market pullback, emphasizing that bulls must defend the $2.60 level to preserve short-term upside momentum.

Degen Hardy exited his Solana long trade at a slight loss due to heavy liquidation pressure. He now watches the $140–$150 range as a potential re-entry zone, highlighting more than $100 billion in liquidation levels below current price.

Trader Tardigrade observed a long-term channel formation on Dogecoin that may pave the way for renewed bullish momentum in the meme coin's next leg higher.

