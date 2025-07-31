What's Going On With Builders FirstSource Stock Today?

- Q2 adjusted EPS beat at $2.38, but EBITDA fell 24.4% as gross margin dropped 210 bps due to weaker housing market dynamics.
- FY25 sales outlook cut to $14.8B–$15.6B, with adjusted EBITDA guided lower at $1.5B–$1.7B amid margin and demand pressures.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR shares are trading lower on Thursday.
The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.29. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.234 billion (+5% year-over-year), which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.283 billion.
Gross profit margin decreased 210 basis points to 30.7%, primarily due to normalization of Single- and Multi-Family margins and a below-normal start environment.
Adjusted net income was $264.3 million, a decrease of 37.1%, primarily driven by lower gross profit and higher net interest expense.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 24.4% to $506.1 million, primarily driven by lower gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 300 basis points to 12%, attributable to lower gross margin and reduced operating leverage.
For the three months ended June 30, cash provided by operating activities was $341 million, and cash used in investing activities was $147.4 million.
Outlook
The company expects to deliver $45 million to $65 million in productivity savings in 2025.
The company lowered its FY25 sales outlook to a range of $14.8 billion to $15.6 billion. That’s down from the prior range of $16.05 billion to $17.05 billion, and below the $16.318 billion analyst estimate.
The company expects gross profit margin to be between 29.0% and 30.5%, and adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.
Price Action: BLDR shares are trading lower by 3.45% to $121.74 at last check on Thursday.
