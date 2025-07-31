July 31, 2025 1:10 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Builders FirstSource Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.29. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.234 billion (+5% year-over-year), which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.283 billion.

Gross profit margin decreased 210 basis points to 30.7%, primarily due to normalization of Single- and Multi-Family margins and a below-normal start environment.

Adjusted net income was $264.3 million, a decrease of 37.1%, primarily driven by lower gross profit and higher net interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 24.4% to $506.1 million, primarily driven by lower gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 300 basis points to 12%, attributable to lower gross margin and reduced operating leverage.

For the three months ended June 30, cash provided by operating activities was $341 million, and cash used in investing activities was $147.4 million.

Outlook

The company expects to deliver $45 million to $65 million in productivity savings in 2025.

The company lowered its FY25 sales outlook to a range of $14.8 billion to $15.6 billion. That’s down from the prior range of $16.05 billion to $17.05 billion, and below the $16.318 billion analyst estimate.

The company expects gross profit margin to be between 29.0% and 30.5%, and adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

Price Action: BLDR shares are trading lower by 3.45% to $121.74 at last check on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock

