Examining the Future: Exxon Mobil's Earnings Outlook

Exxon Mobil XOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Exxon Mobil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

Investors in Exxon Mobil are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.70 1.55 1.88 2.01 EPS Actual 1.76 1.67 1.92 2.14 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil were trading at $111.9 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Exxon Mobil

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Exxon Mobil.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Exxon Mobil, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $124.75, suggesting a potential 11.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chevron, with an average 1-year price target of $167.3, suggesting a potential 49.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $81.2, suggesting a potential 27.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TotalEnergies, with an average 1-year price target of $64.95, suggesting a potential 41.96% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exxon Mobil Outperform 0.80% $18.48B 2.93% Chevron Outperform -1.03% $13.37B 2.32% Shell Outperform -4.48% $12.71B 2.68% TotalEnergies Neutral -9.16% $12.26B 2.29%

Key Takeaway:

Exxon Mobil ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Exxon Mobil showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.8% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Exxon Mobil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exxon Mobil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Exxon Mobil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Exxon Mobil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.