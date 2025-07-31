QUALCOMM Stock Is Trading Lower Thursday: What's Going On?

- Qualcomm beats third quarter estimates with adjusted EPS of $2.77 and revenue of $10.36 billion.
- QCT revenue rises 11% year-over-year, driven by growth in handsets, automotive and IoT segments.
Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported third quarter financial results.
What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.77, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71. In addition, the company reported sales of $10.36 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.
The company broke down sales further, reporting QTL revenue was $1.32 billion, up 4% year-over-year and QCT revenue was $8.99 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
Qualcomm reported QCT revenue of $6.33 billion from handsets, up 7% year-over-year; $984 million from automotive, up 21%; and $1.68 billion from IoT, up 24%.
Q4 Outlook: Qualcomm expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.75 and $2.95, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. GAAP earnings per share are projected to range from $2.23 to $2.43, versus the $2.42 estimate.
The company anticipates revenue between $10.30 billion and $11.10 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on Qualcomm and lowered the price target from $190 to $175.
QCOM Price Action: At the time of writing, Qualcomm shares are trading 6% lower at $149.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
