July 31, 2025 11:35 AM 1 min read

Ferrari Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings: The Details

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Ferrari N.V. RACE reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: Ferrari reported second-quarter revenue of $2.03 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.82 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.70 per share, beating estimates of $2.39 per share.

Total revenue was up 4.4% year-over-year on shipments of 3,494 units in the quarter. Revenue from cars and spare parts was up 2.3% year-over-year and sponsorship, commercial and brand revenue climbed 21.9% year-over-year.

“The first semester of 2025 reminded us once more about the importance of agility and flexibility in the management of our Company. Today’s strong results reflect our commitment to execute our strategy with discipline and focus. We continue to drive innovation and enrich our product portfolio, which fuels an already strong order book,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

On the conference call following the print, Vigna reportedly said the company expects deliveries for the rest of 2025 to be deliberately reduced versus 2024 as Ferrari prioritizes quality of revenue over volume.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Ferrari expects full-year 2025 earnings to be greater than $9.75 per share versus estimates of $8.96 per share.

RACE Price Action: Ferrari shares were down 11.6% at $440.83 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sue Thatcher/Shutterstock.com

RACE Logo
RACEFerrari NV
$441.00-11.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.05
Growth
96.54
Quality
80.72
Value
7.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved