Waymo Cars Involved In Collision At Phoenix Airport, Video Surfaces Online

A video has emerged online that shows two Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG Waymo robotaxis crashing into each other in Phoenix, Arizona.

Check out the current price of GOOGL stock here.

What Happened: The video, which surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday, showcased two Waymo robotaxis at a halt after the crash.

"Waymo's just crashed, here at the Phoenix airport," the person shooting the footage says. Both the Waymos were registered in Arizona.

Why It Matters: The news comes as autonomous driving in the U.S. is gathering steam, with Morgan Stanley releasing a report that states the sector could be worth $200 billion by the year 2030.

The news of the crash also comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk had taken a sarcastic jibe at Waymo and LiDAR technology after a video had emerged of a Waymo vehicle purportedly almost driving into another car on the road.

Elsewhere, Tesla has reportedly rolled out its Robotaxi operations in the San Francisco Bay Area, with its serviceable area being larger than what Waymo currently operates in.

However, there could also be increased scrutiny from the government, with President Donald Trump's nominee for the NHTSA administrator role, Jonathan Morrison, having called for tougher oversight on autonomous vehicles.

Alphabet scores well on Growth and Quality metrics and offers satisfactory Growth and Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock