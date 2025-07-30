July 30, 2025 11:44 AM 2 min read

ADP Stock Edges Higher After Strong Client Demand And FY26 Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Automatic Data Processing ADP reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly revenues of $5.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Revenues increased 7.5% year-over-year

The human resources management software company reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.26, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.23.

Also Read: ADP Q3 Earnings: Tops Estimates, Reaffirms Growth Outlook, New CFO Set To Take Over

ADP primarily earns revenue by charging service fees in its Employer Services and PEO segments, with pricing based on the scope of services each client uses.

Employer Services revenues increased 8% to $3.47 billion. PEO Services revenues increased 7% to $1.66 billion.

Adjusted EBIT increased 9% to $1.21 billion, and adjusted EBIT margin grew by 40 bps to 23.7%. Net earnings increased 10% Y/Y to $911 million.

ADP held $7.85 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

ADP CEO Maria Black reported that the company closed fiscal year 2025 with strong growth in revenue and earnings. The Employer Services and PEO segments delivered revenue at the high end of full-year expectations, supported by record-high client satisfaction across the organization. As ADP begins a new fiscal year, the company remains focused on listening to client needs and delivering innovative products, premium services, and exceptional experiences that enhance the world of work.

CFO Peter Hadley added that solid execution and ADP’s resilient business model drove the full-year performance. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company aims to maintain steady revenue growth and expand margins to generate solid shareholder returns.

FY26 Outlook: ADP projected a revenue growth outlook of 5%-6% or $21.6 billion-$21.8 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $21.7 billion and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8%-10%, or $10.81-$11.01, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $10.89.

ADP stock gained over 7% year-to-date, lagging the NASDAQ Composite Index’s 10% returns.

Price Action: ADP stock is up by 1.79% to $314.18 at the last check on Wednesday.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADP Logo
ADPAutomatic Data Processing Inc
$314.771.99%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.00
Growth
37.42
Quality
69.44
Value
4.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved