Pushed To The Brink, Tesla Is Gambling On A Make-Or-Break Reboot

Tesla Inc. TSLA has been riding through a rough patch. Between Elon Musk's growing list of distractions, intensifying Chinese EV competition, a public feud with President Donald Trump, and a steep drop in global EV demand, the company has watched its sales shrink and its stock underperform the broader tech rally.

Now, Musk is trying to reverse course with what looks like a full-scale reboot.

Robotaxis, AI, And A Budget EV: Tesla's New Playbook

At the center of Tesla's comeback plan is a trio of high-risk, high-reward bets: a Robotaxi rollout in Texas, the introduction of an approximately $25,000 EV aimed at mass affordability, and deeper integration of AI features through its xAI arm. Adding muscle to the plan is a $16.5 billion chip deal with Samsung—intended to supercharge Tesla's autonomous ambitions.

Mo Sparks, chief product officer at Direxion, sees the Samsung deal as a signal Tesla is doubling down on its original tech-first promise. "It's a signal of confidence and potential acceleration in Tesla's roadmap towards autonomous vehicles, robotics and AI," Sparks told Benzinga in exclusive comments shared over email.

Bulls And Bears Dig In—With Leverage

Tesla bulls are leaning into leveraged exposure via the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares TSLL, betting that the combination of robotaxis, affordable EVs, and AI integration can reignite growth.

But bears remain firm in their view that this is another Musk spectacle lacking operational substance. Sparks notes, "This partnership doesn't settle any debates—it just adds fuel to each side's conviction." For skeptics expecting more downside, the Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares TSLS remains their weapon of choice.

With its identity—and valuation—on the line, Tesla's latest chapter could either mark a visionary turnaround or another expensive misfire. Investors are watching closely—and taking sides.

