Humana Boosts 2025 Profit Guidance, Plans $100 Million In Strategic Investments

As the healthcare landscape evolves with new legislation and shifting demographics, Humana Inc. HUM is adapting to these changes through strategic adjustments. This adaptability is reflected in their second-quarter earnings report, which exceeded analysts’ expectations despite a decline in adjusted EPS compared to last year.

Humana on Wednesday posted a second-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.27, down from $6.96 a year ago, beating the consensus of $5.90.

Humana’s Earnings Beat Raises Eyebrows

The company reported sales of $32.39 billion, beating the consensus of $31.89 billion.

Increased revenue was driven by higher per-member Medicare and state-based contract premiums, with the Medicare increase primarily resulting from an increased direct subsidy due to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well as membership growth in the company’s state-based contracts and stand-alone PDP businesses.

Humana ended the quarter with 14.84 million in total medical membership, down from 16.19 million a year ago.

Individual Medicare Advantage membership reached 5.23 million, down from 5.62 million a year ago.

Can Membership Declines Signal Deeper Issues?

Medicare stand-alone PDP membership was 2.43 million, up from 2.34 million the previous year. The insurance segment benefit ratio of 89.9% aligns with the previously disclosed expectation of approximately 90%.

Guidance: Humana expects 2025 adjusted earnings of approximately $17 per share compared to prior guidance of $16.25 and the consensus of $16.36, supported by solid execution and results.

Updated adjusted EPS guidance now contemplates approximately $100 million of incremental investments to improve member and patient outcomes and support operational excellence, positioning the company for long-term success.

Revenue is expected to be at least $128 billion in 2025, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.72 billion and the previous guidance of $126 billion—$128 billion, supported by better than anticipated individual MA membership and higher than expected payor-agnostic patient growth and script volumes in CenterWell, the company said in prepared remarks on Wednesday.

How The Inflation Reduction Act Impacts Revenue

Sales guidance includes insurance segment sales of at least $123 billion, compared to prior guidance of $121 billion—$123 billion, and center-well segment sales of at least $21.5 billion, up from the previous range of $20.5 billion—$21.5 billion.

The insurer anticipates a 2025 decline of ‘up to 500,000’ individual MA members, compared to the previous expectation of a decline of ‘approximately 550,000’ members.

For 2025, Humana expects its insurance segment’s benefit ratio guidance of approximately 90.1-90.5%.

HUM Price Action: Humana shares were up 8.33% at $251.99 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

