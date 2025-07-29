Electronic Arts Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, CEO Says 'Most Exciting Launch Slate' Coming

Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc EA reported first-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Electronic Arts reported net bookings of $1.298 billion in the first quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.25 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said the first-quarter performance was better-than-expected thanks to strength across the entire games portfolio, including EA Sports, Apex Legends and catalog games.

EA's Global Football saw year-over-year growth in net bookings with a record quarter for FC Mobile net bookings. The company said EA Sports F1 25 saw strong year-over-year bookings growth, helped in part by real-world integration with "F1 The Movie."

Net revenue was $1.671 billion in the first quarter.

The company reported earnings per share of 79 cents for the quarter.

"We delivered a strong start to FY26, outperforming expectations ahead of what will be the most exciting launch slate in EA's history," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said.

What's Next: Electronic Arts reiterated full-year 2026 guidance for net bookings and net revenue.

The company expects net bookings to be in a range of $7.60 billion to $8.00 billion and net revenue to be in a range of $7.10 billion to $7.50 billion.

The company is guiding for full-year diluted earnings per share of $3.09 to $3.79.

For the second quarter, Electronic Arts expects net bookings to be in the range of $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. Net revenue for the quarter is expected to be in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion.

Electronic Arts said it expects a "more normalized curve" for College Football full game sales after last year's title was the first in years. The company also sees strength from the launch of Madden NFL 26 and momentum continuing for Apex Legends and catalog titles.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter are expected to be in the range of 29 cents to 46 cents per share.

Wilson highlighted the company's upcoming titles like Battlefield and Skate.

Chief Financial Officer Stuart Canfield also highlighted the company's pipeline.

"With strong fundamentals and a robust pipeline ahead, we remain confident in our full-year guidance and long-term margin framework," Canfield said.

EA Price Action: Electronic Arts stock is down 1.2% to $146.00 in after-hours trading Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $115.21 to $168.50.

