HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA, one of the nation’s largest hospital operators, announced robust second-quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, surpassing analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. The company’s performance signals continued resilience within the healthcare sector despite some moderation in patient utilization trends.

For the second quarter, HCA reported total revenues of $18.61 billion, representing a 6.4% increase from the same period last year and marginally surpassing the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion.

The hospital chain reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.84, up from $5.50 a year ago, surpassing the consensus of $6.24. In the second quarter of 2025, same-facility admissions increased by 1.8%, and same-facility equivalent admissions increased by 1.7%. This was lower than 2.6% and by 2.8%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Same facility emergency room visits increased by 1.3%. Same-facility inpatient surgeries decreased by 0.3%, and same-facility outpatient surgeries declined by 0.6%. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare increased 13.1% to $1.653 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4% to $3.85 billion. The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 72 cents per share, payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2025.

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said “We are pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter. They reflected solid revenue growth, improved margins, and better outcomes for our patients.”

Outlook

HCA Healthcare raised fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings per share guidance from $24.05-$25.85 to $25.50-$27.00 compared to the consensus of $25.37.

The company also raised 2025 sales guidance from $72.8 billion-$75.8 billion to $74 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus of $74.72 billion.

HCA Healthcare forecasts 2025 net income of $6.11 billion-$6.48 billion, compared to prior guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.29 billion. The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance from $14.30-$15.10 billion to $14.70-$15.30 billion.

Price Action: HCA Healthcare stock is trading higher by 0.22% to $342.25 at last check Friday.

