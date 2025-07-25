Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp HCA Healthcare Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, July 25.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.32 per share, up from $5.5 per share in the year-ago period. HCA Healthcare is projected to report quarterly revenue of $18.5 billion, compared to $17.49 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 11, HCA Healthcare named John W. Chidsey, III as a new Independent Director.

HCA Healthcare shares dipped 3.3% to close at $341.48 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Ryan Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $390 to $415 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fishbeck downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and boosted the price target from $394 to $410 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Benjamin Rossi assumed a Neutral rating with a price target of $380 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Keybanc analyst Matthew Gillmor initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $475 on Oct. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

