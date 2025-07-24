What's Going On With Flex Stock Today?

Flex Ltd. FLEX shares are trading lower on Thursday.

To see more about FLEX stock, click here.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents.

Quarterly sales of $6.575 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.263 billion.

“Our first quarter results are a great start to FY26 and a testament to the strength of our strategic focus on high-growth end-markets like data center and power,” said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex.

Also Read: Why AEye Stock Is Soaring Today

The firm reported non-GAAP operating income of $395 million, higher than $306 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6% from 4.8% in the year-ago period.

Flex reported non-GAAP gross profit of $596 million, which is higher than $495 million a year ago. Adjusted gross margin in the quarter under review was 9.1%, higher than 7.8% in the year-ago period.

“We’ve built and scaled a regionalized footprint and integrated services in a way that continues to transform Flex into a strategic, end-to-end partner,” Advaithi added.

Flex exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $2.239 billion.

Long-term debt (net of current portion) expanded to $3.004 billion compared with $2.483 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Outlook: Flex raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.86–$3.06 from $2.81–$3.01, versus the $2.94 consensus estimate.

It also boosted its FY2026 sales outlook to $25.9 billion–$27.1 billion from $25 billion–$26.8 billion, ahead of the $26.138 billion forecast.

FLEX Price Action: Flex shares are trading lower by 5.52% to $50.83 at publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock