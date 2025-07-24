- Mobileye Q2 revenue rose 15% to $506M, beating estimates; EPS came in at $0.13 vs. $0.09 expected
- Company raised 2025 outlook as EyeQ volumes jumped 28% and new ADAS design wins boosted growth momentum
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) stock gained in the premarket session on Thursday after it reported its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results. Soon, the stock gave up all gains and fell 6%.
The Intel INTC spinoff autonomous firm reported a quarterly revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $506.00 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $463.26 million.
A 28% increase in EyeQ volumes, resulting from higher customer demand and the normalization of excess inventory by the company’s Tier 1 customers previously used to satisfy demand during 2024, partially offset by lower SuperVision volumes on a Y/Y basis.
Adjusted EPS of 13 cents topped the analyst consensus estimate of 9 cents.
Also Read: Mobileye Just Locked In A New Automaker, And It’s For Hands-Off Driving At Highway Speeds
EyeQ and SuperVision revenue was $481 million versus $413 million a year ago.
The Average System Price was $49.7, down from $54.4 in the prior year. The number of systems shipped rose to 9.7 million from 7.6 million a year ago.
Margins
Gross margin climbed by 219 bps to 50%. Adjusted gross margin declined by 67 bps to 69% due to a slight reduction in EyeQ ASP, mainly due to higher volumes in China.
The adjusted operating margin was 21% from 18% a year ago.
As of June 28, Mobileye held $1.71 billion in cash and equivalents and generated a quarterly operating cash flow of $213 million.
In July 2025, Mobileye used $100 million of cash to repurchase stock from Intel.
Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua said the company delivered strong revenue growth and cost control in the quarter, prompting a full-year outlook raise. He added that solid progress on advanced product programs boosts confidence in a significant growth inflection by 2027, with Drive and SuperVision expected to drive that momentum.
Outlook
Mobileye raised fiscal 2025 revenue to $1.765 billion- $1.885 billion (prior $1.690 billion-$1.810 billion) versus the $1.770 billion analyst consensus estimate and adjusted operating income of $210 million-$286 million (prior $175 million-$260 million).
Mobileye stock has plunged over 19% year-to-date. In April, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton lowered his price forecast on the stock after trimming his 2026 estimates due to expected delays in SuperVision and CAV unit volumes, driven by tariff-related uncertainty.
Still, he pointed to several positives in the quarter, including strong design win momentum, such as Mobileye’s first Surround ADAS deal and a major ADAS contract with a Korean carmaker.
Price Action: Mobileye stock is down 6.30% at $15.09 at the last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.