Boston Scientific Scraps This Aortic Valve, Sticks To 2025 Outlook

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is pulling the plug on its ACURATE neo2 and Prime aortic valve systems.

What Happened: The medical technology giant halted global sales and abandoned regulatory pursuits—including a long-sought FDA approval—after escalating demands from health authorities rendered the effort too costly.

Despite the setback, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company signaled confidence in its broader portfolio, affirming that it remains on track to hit its financial targets for the quarter and full year.

Also, Boston Scientific is no longer pursuing U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) approval for ACURATE.

Also Read: Trump Tariffs Spare Drugmakers But Threaten Diabetes Device Industry

The company based its decision on recent discussions with regulators. There have been increased clinical and regulatory requirements to maintain regulatory approvals in global markets.

The additional resources and investments needed to satisfy these requirements are prohibitive for the company.

Boston Scientific, in an SEC filing, stated that it expects to achieve organic sales guidance for the second quarter and 2025.

Outlook : Boston Scientific forecasts net sales growth of approximately 15%-17% in 2025 on a reported basis and around 12%-14% on an organic basis, compared to prior guidance of 12.5%-14.5% and 10%-12%, respectively.

: Boston Scientific forecasts net sales growth of approximately 15%-17% in 2025 on a reported basis and around 12%-14% on an organic basis, compared to prior guidance of 12.5%-14.5% and 10%-12%, respectively. The company estimates 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.87-$2.94 compared to prior guidance of $2.80-$2.87 and the consensus of $2.86.

The company estimates second quarter 2025 net sales growth of approximately 17.5%-19.5% on a reported basis and approximately 13%-15% on an organic basis, with adjusted EPS of 71-73 cents compared to consensus of 71 cents.

The company is not reaffirming its second quarter and full year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance and expects to provide more information during its second quarter 2025 earnings call.

Boston Scientific estimated 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.86-$1.93 per share and second-quarter earnings of $0.45 to $0.47 per share.

Price Action: Boston Scientific stock is down 0.98% at $105.13 at the last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock