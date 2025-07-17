July 17, 2025 5:19 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Roku Stock?

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Roku, Inc. ROKU shares are trading slightly lower in Thursday's extended trading session. Netflix, Inc. NFLX is also down after reporting its second-quarter results after the bell. 

What To Know: Netflix stock is sliding, despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines and raising its fiscal year guidance. 

Read Next: BlackSky Stock Drops After Hours: What Happened?

The stock had seen a significant increase in the weeks leading up to the earnings report, and some investors may have taken profits after the pre-earnings rally, leading to a decline in the stock price even with good results. 

What Else: After Thursday's closing bell, Roku announced it will release its second-quarter earnings report after the closing bell on July 31. 

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly losses of 15 cents per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro

ROKU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku stock was down 0.66% at $90.50 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$90.50-0.44%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.62
Growth
24.85
Quality
N/A
Value
56.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1264.001.09%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved