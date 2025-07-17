What's Going On With Roku Stock?

Roku, Inc. ROKU shares are trading slightly lower in Thursday's extended trading session. Netflix, Inc. NFLX is also down after reporting its second-quarter results after the bell.

What To Know: Netflix stock is sliding, despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines and raising its fiscal year guidance.

Read Next: BlackSky Stock Drops After Hours: What Happened?

The stock had seen a significant increase in the weeks leading up to the earnings report, and some investors may have taken profits after the pre-earnings rally, leading to a decline in the stock price even with good results.

What Else: After Thursday's closing bell, Roku announced it will release its second-quarter earnings report after the closing bell on July 31.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly losses of 15 cents per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

ROKU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku stock was down 0.66% at $90.50 in Thursday's extended trading.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock