July 2, 2025 11:41 AM 1 min read

Can UniFirst Rise Above Doubts After Mixed Q3 Results?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Unifirst Corporation UNF shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.17, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.09.

Quarterly sales of $610.778 million (+1.2% year over year) missed the Street view of $614.51 million.

Also Read: US Stocks Mixed; UniFirst Shares Fall After Q3 Results

Core Laundry Operations reported a 0.9% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $533.2 million for the quarter. Organic growth, excluding acquisitions and currency impacts, came in slightly higher at 1.1%.

Operating income was $48.2 million, a decrease of 0.6% year over year. Operating margin contracted slightly to 7.9% in the quarter, compared with 8% a year ago.

The company’s financial results for the third quarter included approximately $1 million of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management computer system and enterprise resource planning projects. 

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $85.8 million compared to $84.8 million in the prior year, or 1.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat on a year-over-year basis at 14.1%.

As of May 31, the company held $211.9 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments.

It repurchased $13.6 million of common stock during the third quarter, with $86.4 million still available under its current buyback authorization.

Outlook: UniFirst raised its fiscal year GAAP earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.60–$8.00, up from the prior $7.30–$7.70, compared with the $7.56 consensus estimate.

The company reaffirmed its sales outlook of $2.422 billion to $2.432 billion, compared with the $2.428 billion estimate.

Price Action: UNF shares are trading lower by 4.9% to $181.00 at last check Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock

Overview
