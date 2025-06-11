Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter results.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents, which is in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales of $1.35 billion (flat year over year) also came in line with the Street view.

Revenues in North America stores fell 1.1% to $721.3 million. International sales jumped 9.3% to $198.4 million.

Also Read: TJ Maxx Parent Company Benefits From Off-Price Retail, Despite Consumer Caution: Analyst

Gross profit decreased to $474.225 million, lower than $501.315 million a year ago. Quarterly gross margin slumped 170 basis points year over year to 35.2% from 36.9% in the year-ago period.

“I am pleased with the strength the business demonstrated during the March and April timeframe, which included continued momentum in our powerhouse Beauty business, ongoing strength in PINK apparel, and newness in sport and swim as we reclaim our position as a full lifestyle brand,” said CEO Hillary Super.

The company reported operating income of $20 million compared to $26 million in the year-ago period.

Victoria’s Secret exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $138.45 million. Long-Term debt narrowed down to $1.077 billion from $1.119 billion in the year-ago period.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Outlook: Victoria’s Secret has lowered its FY25 adjusted operating income guidance to a range of $270 million to $320 million, down from its prior forecast of $300 million to $350 million. The company also expects an estimated net tariff impact of approximately $50 million for the fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret reaffirmed its FY2025 sales guidance of $6.20 billion to $6.30 billion, compared with the $6.24 billion consensus estimate.

Victoria’s Secret expects Q2 adjusted earnings per share to range between 0 cents and 15 cents, missing the 30 cents consensus estimate.

The company also forecasts second-quarter sales between $1.38 billion and $1.41 billion, slightly below the $1.42 billion estimate.

Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 2.25% to $22.70 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock