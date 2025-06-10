Casey's General Stores Jumps Over 10% After Hours Driven By In-Store And Fuel Sales In Q4

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc. CASY surged over 10% in after-hours trading as the company reported strong fourth-quarter results, driven by robust in-store and fuel sales despite elevated operating costs linked to store expansion.

What Happened: According to posts by MG Capital and Markets Today on X, Casey's delivered solid same-store sales growth both inside its stores and at the fuel pump, helping offset higher expenses from opening new locations.

This came in despite the rise in its operating costs in the said quarter from opening news stores.

“Record quarter thanks to the strong performance of in-store sales and profits from fuel, despite the increased operating costs due to expansion with new stores,” said MG Capital’s post, which was translated to English from Greek.

Meanwhile, Market Today reiterated the same views on the company.

In its earnings release, President and CEO Darren Rebelez said, "Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.”

“Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year," he added.

Why It Matters: Technical analysis of Casey’s stock shows that its current price of $439.29 per share was above its 20, 50, and 200-day simple daily moving averages, indicating a bullish movement, whereas the relative strength index at 54.58 was in the neutral zone.

The positive MACD line at 12.76 indicates some underlying upward momentum, but the fact that it has crossed below the signal line of 13.97 suggests that the bullish momentum is currently weakening, and there might be a short-term bearish signal or a deceleration of the uptrend.

The fourth quarter revenue of $3.99 billion surpassed the estimation of $3.93 billion, whereas its earnings of $2.63 per share beat the expected $2.01 per share estimate.

Looking ahead, the company plans to open at least 80 new stores in fiscal 2026, targeting a 10%–12% increase in EBITDA. It expects inside same-store sales growth of 2% to 5%, while fuel gallon sales are expected to remain roughly flat, within a +/-1% range.

Although CASY closed down 1.07% during Monday's regular session, it jumped 10.41% after hours. Year-to-date, the stock is up 11.31%, and 33.80% over the past year.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that CASY had a strong price trend over the long and medium term, but a weaker price trend over the short term. Its momentum ranking was solid, whereas its value ranking was moderate at the 55.57th percentile. The details of other metrics are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, ended flat on Monday. The SPY was up 0.09% to $599.68, while the QQQ advanced 0.15% to $530.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

