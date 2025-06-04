Five Below Q1 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat, Retailer Raises Guidance, CFO Will Step Down

Five Below Inc FIVE reported first-quarter financial results Wednesday after the market close. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q1 Revenue: $970.5 million, versus estimates of $966.49 million

$970.5 million, versus estimates of $966.49 million Q1 Adjusted EPS: 86 cents, versus estimates of 82 cents

Total revenue was up 19.5% year-over-year, while comparable sales increased 7.1% year-over-year. The company reported operating income of $50.8 million in the first quarter.

Five Below opened 55 new stores in the quarter, bringing total locations up to 1,826 at quarter's end. The company ended the period with $427.46 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy, grounded in trend-right product, extreme value and a fun store experience. We were pleased to see broad-based strength across the majority of our merchandising worlds, resulting in a transaction-driven 7.1% increase in comparable sales, as well as strong performance from our new stores,” said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

The company noted that CFO Kristy Chipman has decided to step down from her roles for personal reasons. COO Ken Bull will take on the role of interim CFO as the company searches for a replacement.

Outlook: Five Below expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $975 million to $995 million versus estimates of $958.31 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 50 cents to 62 cents per share versus estimates of 56 cents per share.

Five Below also raised guidance for full-year 2025. The company sees full-year revenue of $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion, up from prior guidance of $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $4.25 and $4.72 per share, up from prior guidance of $4.10 to $4.72 per share. Analysts currently anticipate full-year revenue of $4.37 billion and earnings of $4.76 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

“Looking ahead, this unwavering focus on the core customer combined with disciplined execution of our strategy and the agility of our teams position us to deliver our financial and operational objectives as we navigate the impact of tariffs and the associated uncertainty in the current global trade environment,” Park said.

Five Below executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

FIVE Price Action: Five Below shares were up 0.63% in after-hours, trading at $123.83 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

