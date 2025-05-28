Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide As VP Vance Pledges Crypto Support

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 3.9% to $3.52 trillion.
- Vice President Vance hints at owning Bitcoin during his speech at the Bitcoin Conference.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
Cryptocurrency markets were down on Wednesday despite Vice President JD Vance’s vow of support for the digital asset industry at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$107,671
|-1.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,647
|-1.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$170.62
|-4.6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.25
|-3.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2192
|-3.7%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000141
|-2.9%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12% and daily active addresses down by 8%.
- Coinglass data reports 81,179 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $203 million.
Notable Developments:
- Coin Of The Day: SUI Wobbles After Exploit—Can It Rebound?
- BlackRock To Take 10% Stake In Circle’s IPO
- Dogecoin Slips To $0.22 As Liquidations Spike 200%, Crucial Support at $0.21
- Vice President JD Vance Predicts 100M Bitcoin Holders: ‘The US Ought To Be Leaning Into Bitcoin
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Trader Notes: Prominent analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that $106,800 is a crucial support zone for Bitcoin that needs to hold to prevent a steeper drop.
Trader Altcoin Sherpa said he is not rushing into positions and doesn’t know where the market will go in the short term, advocating for a “move slow” approach in tough conditions.
Trader Altcoin Psycho sees a “big moment” coming up for Solana, with $140 to $150 as a “great zone” for bids in case price declines to that level.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.