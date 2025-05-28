May 28, 2025 3:35 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide As VP Vance Pledges Crypto Support

Cryptocurrency markets were down on Wednesday despite Vice President JD Vance’s vow of support for the digital asset industry at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,671-1.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,647-1.3%
Solana SOL/USD $170.62-4.6%
XRP XRP/USD $2.25-3.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2192-3.7%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.0000141-2.9%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12% and daily active addresses down by 8%.
  • Coinglass data reports 81,179 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $203 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Prominent analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that $106,800 is a crucial support zone for Bitcoin that needs to hold to prevent a steeper drop.

Trader Altcoin Sherpa said he is not rushing into positions and doesn’t know where the market will go in the short term, advocating for a “move slow” approach in tough conditions.

Trader Altcoin Psycho sees a “big moment” coming up for Solana, with $140 to $150 as a “great zone” for bids in case price declines to that level.

