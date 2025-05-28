May 28, 2025 2:22 PM 1 min read

BlackRock To Take 10% Stake In Circle's IPO

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

BlackRock BLK is planning to purchase roughly 10% of the shares to be issued in Circle Internet Group‘s upcoming initial public offering, according to a report.

What Happened: The IPO, led by stablecoin issuer Circle USDC/USD and key shareholders including CEO Jeremy Allaire, aims to raise up to $624 million, as disclosed in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investment firm Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has also shown interest in participating in the public offering with a potential commitment of up to $150 million.

The deal has drawn robust demand, with orders exceeding the available shares by multiple times, Bloomberg reported.

The offering is expected to be priced on June 4.

Circle's USDC stablecoin is largely backed by reserves held in a government money market fund managed by BlackRock.

Also Read: Want To Earn Yield On Your Bitcoin? Here’s How

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

As of April 30, 2024, Circle's Reserve Fund managed close to $30 billion in net assets, according to the filing.

BlackRock’s final involvement may come through a fund or affiliated entity and remains subject to change, sources said.

What’s Next: As crypto firms continue to pursue public market listings in the United States, they are finding increased support from figures in the current administration, including President Donald Trump.

This political backing is contributing to a shift in perception and greater legitimacy for the sector.

Meanwhile, stablecoin legislation progressing through Congress would mandate full backing of such digital assets with cash or similarly secure holdings.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BLK Logo
BLKBlackRock Inc
$976.82-0.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.72
Growth
42.58
Quality
60.62
Value
18.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
USDC/USD Logo
$USDCUSD Coin
$0.99990.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesStablecoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved