Trump Family's Expanding Crypto Ties Raise Questions On Ethics, Influence, And Investor Risk

The Trump family's growing engagement with the cryptocurrency world has triggered increasing scrutiny, with projects involving everything from meme coins and NFTs to stablecoins and DeFi ventures, many of which are raising ethical and regulatory questions.

What Happened: Donald Trump, despite being a convicted felon and a sitting U.S. president, has embraced the digital asset industry both politically and personally.

His involvement now spans executive orders, campaign-linked ventures, and direct financial stakes in crypto assets.

Among the most visible is World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi-oriented platform that named Trump as its "chief crypto advocate" and appointed his three sons as "Web3 ambassadors."

WLFI's operations have drawn skepticism.

Despite its large-scale initiatives, including a $2 billion market cap stablecoin called USD1, the platform offers no reserve audits or attestations.

It has conducted only two on-chain votes, none of which authorized major product launches or token purchases.

Reportedly, inclusion in its token portfolio has been influenced by whether projects reinvested in WLFI itself. The firm's governance activity often features AI-generated content riddled with factual errors.

Much of WLFI's backend is tied to entities like DT Marks DEFI LLC, which owns 60% of WLFI's holding company and receives 75% of token sale proceeds, according to Protos.

Notably, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, previously targeted by the SEC, has emerged as the largest backer of the project and now acts as an advisor.

A separate venture involved CIC Digital LLC, an entity where Donald Trump holds several executive titles.

It partnered with Fight Fight Fight LLC to issue the TRUMP TRUMP/USD meme coin, now valued at $2.6 billion.

Around 80% of the token's supply was allocated to creators and CIC Digital, offering large holders perks such as private dinners with Trump himself, a move that has reportedly slowed momentum on crypto legislation due to concerns over influence peddling.

Why It Matters: The Trump family's crypto forays aren't limited to Donald Sr.

Melania Trump, his wife, has also launched a meme coin and multiple NFT collections through MKT World LLC.

One of her NFT auctions faced accusations of wash trading, with the winning bid traced back to the auction's creator wallet.

Another NFT drop controversially used NASA imagery without apparent permission.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have faced bans from holding officer roles in New York corporations but remain active in crypto circles.

Eric recently partnered with bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 HUT to create American Bitcoin Corporation, described as a vehicle to leverage his "capital markets expertise" to grow decentralized finance operations.

A separate memecoin, $DJT, allegedly created by convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, claimed involvement from Barron Trump — Donald's youngest son.

While Shkreli asserted that Barron co-launched the token, no public confirmation followed.

The project eventually collapsed amid liquidity withdrawal allegations, which users described as a rug pull.

Other promotional efforts from the family include endorsements of politically themed coins like "Let's Go Brandon," pushed by Donald Trump Jr. and supported by former campaign manager Steve Bannon.

Eric Trump, too, tweeted in support of Ethereum ETH/USD shortly after large ETH transfers from WLFI, before later editing his message as the token's price declined.

Across these activities, a consistent pattern emerges: monetizing the Trump brand via crypto, often at the edge of legality and ethics.

Image: Shutterstock