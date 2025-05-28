Vice President JD Vance Predicts 100M Bitcoin Holders: 'The US Ought To Be Leaning Into Bitcoin'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday predicted that Bitcoin BTC/USD adoption in the United States is on the cusp of doubling.

What Happened: Addressing a crowd at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, he estimated that while 50 million Americans currently own Bitcoin, the number will soon surpass 100 million.

His speech served as both a bullish forecast and a strategic roadmap, calling on the crypto community to remain politically active and engaged with policymaking to ensure the continued growth and protection of digital assets.

"I believe it’s 50 million Americans who own Bitcoin, and I believe that’s going to be a hundred million before too long," Vance told the audience.

The Vice President framed Bitcoin not only as a financial innovation but as a strategic asset that the U.S. must formally embrace to maintain global economic leadership.

Vance laid out three core pieces of advice for the community — focused on political engagement, long-term strategy and awareness of the intersection between Bitcoin and artificial intelligence.

Vance credited the crypto community's increasing involvement in politics for recent regulatory progress.

Reflecting on his first Senate campaign, he noted the lack of organized resistance to anti-crypto regulation at the time.

Now, he said, the landscape has changed.

"Unless you guys get involved in politics, politics is going to ignore this industry," he said.

He urged the community to carry the momentum from 2024 into 2026 and beyond, emphasizing that political pressure will be essential to preventing future regulatory overreach.

The Vice President positioned Bitcoin as a long-term geopolitical tool, arguing that the U.S. should lean into adoption as strategic rivals lean away.

"If the Communist Republic of China is leaning away from Bitcoin, then maybe the United States ought to be leaning into Bitcoin," he said.

Also Read: Trump Family’s Expanding Crypto Ties Raise Questions On Ethics, Influence, And Investor Risk

Why It Matters: Vance revealed that the administration has begun laying the groundwork for a Bitcoin Reserve, developed with input from Trump's AI advisor David Sacks, aimed at formalizing the asset's role in national economic strategy.

He urged the audience to participate in shaping that future saying, "The way that Bitcoin is involved in the strategic future of our country, that’s got to be a two-way conversation.

While acknowledging the ideological divide that often separates proponents of Bitcoin and AI, Vance argued that the two technologies are deeply intertwined.

He warned that regulatory developments in the AI space could have ripple effects on crypto and vice versa.

"While this is certainly a Bitcoin conference… make sure you’re keeping tabs on and staying involved in what’s happening with artificial intelligence," he said.

He called on the crypto community to be proactive in helping shape AI-related policies to ensure that both technologies are steered in a direction that benefits national and economic security.

Vance also used the platform to tout recent policy changes made under the Trump administration.

Chief among them was the formal end of what he referred to as "Operation Choke Point 2.0," a regulatory crackdown that targeted crypto businesses through banking restrictions and enforcement actions.

"Operation Choke Point 2.0 is dead and it’s not coming back under the Trump administration," he declared.

He also reaffirmed support for the GENIUS Act, legislation focused on regulating stablecoins, arguing that clear rules will keep the fast-growing stablecoin sector within the U.S. rather than pushing it offshore.

"We view [stablecoins] as a force multiplier of our economic might," Vance said, stating that dollar-pegged stablecoins should be embraced rather than treated as a threat.

Looking ahead, Vance said the administration's third major policy objective will be pushing forward a market structure bill that establishes a tailored and transparent regulatory framework for all digital assets, further integrating them into the U.S. economy.

Image: Shutterstock