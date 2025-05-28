Want To Earn Yield On Your Bitcoin? Here's How

GOAT Network on Wednesday introduced a new suite of Bitcoin BTC/USD-native yield products that allow BTC holders to earn returns without relying on centralized platforms or operating mining equipment.

Launched at Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, the platform’s BTC Yield Dashboard offers chain-level yield directly in BTC, structured around multiple decentralized products.

This development positions GOAT Network as the first to provide Bitcoin yield infrastructure natively on-chain, without using synthetic assets or custodial bridges.

The product set includes GOAT Safebox, BTCB/DOGEB Vault, Sequencer PoS Staking, and the Avalon Finance lending protocol, aiming to meet the needs of both conservative holders and risk-seeking DeFi participants.

GOAT Safebox, a non-custodial vault, offers 2% annual yield in BTC for users who lock their assets for 90 days.

Unlike most DeFi models, this product avoids synthetic tokens, bridges, or external lending.

Instead, it uses sequencer-based protocol rewards to deliver return.

Another offering, the BTCB/DOGEB Vault, targets users on BNB Chain who hold Bitcoin derivatives or Dogecoin.

Depositors can earn up to 5% APY, with returns sourced from transaction fees and sequencer rewards.

Staking options are also available via a partnership with Artemis Finance.

Users can stake BTC, BTCB, or DOGEB to earn up to 10% APY by participating in Bitcoin's first decentralized sequencer network. Liquid staking is supported, enabling flexibility to withdraw at any time.

GOAT Network's Avalon Finance protocol facilitates yield generation and borrowing by letting users deposit native BTC or liquid staking tokens.

Users can customize their risk profiles to optimize yield or collateralize assets for borrowing purposes.

The network's design is anchored in a zk-powered rollup and BitVM2 model that shortens challenge periods for verification, further supporting on-chain computation and decentralized infrastructure.

Image: Shutterstock