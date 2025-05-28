Bitcoin BTC/USD is currently trading at $109,051, marking a daily gain of 0.21%. It reached an intraday high of $110.425, and a low of $108,616, surging by 4.08% over the past week. The momentum has cooled in spite of the US government insiders suggesting Bitcoin purchases amid IMF pushback.

David Sacks, the Trump administration's AI and crypto czar, outlined a policy shift at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. Speaking alongside Gemini cofounders, Sacks detailed actions that the administration has taken to reverse what he described as years of regulatory hostility toward crypto.

It included the creation of a Strategic Digital Asset Reserve, a program allowing the federal government to hold and potentially increase its Bitcoin holdings. While the reserve will initially be stocked with BTC seized by the government, Sacks confirmed that the framework permits additional Bitcoin purchases provided they do not expand the federal debt.

He noted that departments like Treasury or Commerce could fund such purchases if they remain budget neutral.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT, the parent company of Truth Social and Truth+, has announced a $2.5 billion private placement involving 50 institutional investors. The raise included $1.5 billion in common stock, and $1 billion in convertible secured notes. A significant portion of the funds will be used to build a Bitcoin treasury aligning with its broader push into digital assets.

According to Decrypt, Blockstream CEO, Adam Back, said that the Trump administration's pro-crypto stance is accelerating government involvement in Bitcoin faster than expected. While acknowledging that this shift may soften Bitcoin's anti-establishment image, he notes that the policies encouraging economic innovation can still benefit the space.

He pointed out that the idea of state actors or sovereign funds holding Bitcoin once seemed decades away, referencing moves like the creation of a Bitcoin reserve.

Elsewhere, the IMF confirmed on Tuesday that it will prevent any changes to El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings as a part of its conditions tied to a $1.4 billion financing deal under the Extended Fund Facility. El Salvador's legislature has already passed amendments aligning its Bitcoin Law with IMF requirements, including making Bitcoin acceptance voluntary for businesses.

President Nayib Bukele has continued to advocate for expanding the nation's Bitcoin portfolio, highlighting that the country's holdings have appreciated over $357 million in value. He reshared the IMF's statement this week without addressing its stance on halting new Bitcoin purchases.

Bitcoin rebounded from the $107,400 level, and moved past key resistance zones at $108,000 and $108,500, briefly touching a high of $110,742. It faced selling pressure leading to a pullback below $110,000, and the 50% Fib retracement of the $107,600 and $110,742 move.

BTC is trading above $108,000 and holding position above the 100 hourly SMA, supported by a bullish trend line at $108,800. Resistance remains at $110,000, followed by $110,750 and $111,800. A breakout above these levels could open the way toward $113,000, and potentially $115,000.

If resistance holds, support lies at $108,500 and $108,350, with deeper levels at $107,850 and $106,500. A drop below $105,000 could trigger stronger bearish momentum.

With rising institutional and government interest, Bitcoin stands at a pivotal point either for a renewed rally toward $115,000, or a pullback if support levels fail.

