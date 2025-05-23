Solana SOL/USD is on a growth spurt gaining 2.70% in a day. The token is trading for $180.53, after giving 4.49% weekly and 18.97% monthly returns to its investors. The surge comes as the platform has recently announced a partnership with corporate blockchain giant, R3, which can close the gap between traditional finance and permissionless blockchain technology.

R3, known for its DLT platform Corda, has partnered with the Solana Foundation to develop an enterprise-grade consensus service on Solana’s Layer-1 blockchain. R3 has been focused on private chains serving banks and institutions. With the new partnership, it's moving into public blockchain infrastructure for tokenizing real-world assets.

Solana Foundation President, Lily Liu, has joined R3’s board of directors, showing the partnership is a long-term strategic alignment. After joining Solana, R3’s more than $10 billion tokenized assets will now become interoperable with the ecosystem, giving new opportunities for institutional liquidity and on-chain settlement use cases.

The innovation breaks the long standing norm of traditional finance avoiding public blockchains because of regulatory ambiguity.

Ten leading financial industry groups recently petitioned the Basel Committee to reconsider the high-risk classification for tokenized assets on public blockchains. If the regulations are changed, Solana could become a leading platform in bridging TradFi and DeFi.

According to Clearstream’s Jens Hachmeister, the R3 deal can make Solana the perfect infrastructural choice for firms that want to move from closed networks to open ecosystems. Corda transactions will be confirmable on Solana’s mainnet, and private chain holdings will soon engage with Solana’s stablecoins and dApps through a direct bridge.

Solana is creating a bull flag chart pattern, and there may be a breakout to $260. As SOL is testing the critical $180 resistance zone, a confirmed daily close above this range is necessary to confirm the breakout.

Seasoned trader, Robert Mercer, commented that Solana’s present chart looks quite identical to its October 2024 rally, when the token rose from $180 to $260. Analyst Javon Marks indicates a hidden bullish pattern on the 3-day chart, predicting a potential surge of up to $450 in 2025 if the trend persists.

The consolidation phase has been weaker in trading volume. Without new buy-side pressure, the bull flag will not work. If SOL cannot hold at $180, a retracement to the $140–$150 support level is unavoidable.

Psy Protocol has introduced the first trustless bridge between Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana. The innovation uses proof-of-work validation to enable secure, decentralized interoperability. It brings Solana to Dogecoin’s $36 billion market cap and engaged user base, without compromising on security or decentralization.

Solana continues to shed its “Ethereum killer” label and aims to be the go-to high-performance platform for scalable, institutional-grade applications. With a strong technical foundation, including fast throughput, low latency, programmable architecture, and strategic partnerships like R3 and Psy, Solana’s future seems bright.

