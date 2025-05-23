Ripple XRP/USD jumped above $2.45, reclaiming a key psychological level. The rise follows news of the first U.S.-listed XRP futures ETF, a newly activated coin burn mechanism, and technical indicators that are aligning with the bullish shift in sentiment.

The rally follows a steady climb from $2.32. It is seeing a rising open interest and the launch of a euro-denominated stablecoin on the XRP Ledger, under the EU’s MiCA regulatory framework.

Volatility Shares introduced the XRPI fund on the NASDAQ, marking the first futures-based ETF for XRP in the U.S. According to CoinDesk, the fund will allocate 80% of its assets to XRP futures contracts, giving institutional investors regulated exposure without requiring custody of the underlying asset. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, Eric Balchunas, described XRPI as a “market first,” positioning it as a less volatile alternative to leveraged crypto ETFs.

Per OKX Learn, Ripple Labs has started rolling out a coin burn mechanism aimed at steadily cutting down the total supply of XRP in circulation. It’s a deflationary move that could support long-term value, and with regulatory clouds starting to lift, it gives investors another reason to take the project seriously.

An overhang had long been Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple Labs settled the case, agreeing to pay $50 million after the SEC returned $75 million in previously imposed fines. With the classification dispute resolved, institutional engagement has resumed. Standard Chartered has lifted its year-end forecast for XRP to $5.50, pointing to the recent ETF greenlight, easing regulatory overhang, and a fresh wave of interest in real-world asset tokenization.

XRP has cleared resistance around $2.42–$2.45, reclaiming its 20-day exponential moving average. The RSI has turned neutral-to-bullish, while a modest decline in exchange balances suggests accumulation by long-term holders.

Blockchain intelligence platform, CryptoRank, reports that approximately 60 million XRP moved between whale wallets over the past 72 hours. Futures open interest fell by nearly $930 million, hinting at some degree of profit-taking and risk-off repositioning following the ETF news.

Open interest has begun to rise again in recent sessions, implying new directional bets may be forming. The broader market backdrop remains supportive. Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to trade at nearly $111,000 after its recent breakout, while Ethereum ETH/USD holds above $2,690. Altcoins like XRP are riding this momentum. Traders remain wary of sharp retracements, particularly in risk-sensitive environments.

The current support zone between $2.30 and $2.35 will be critical in gauging follow-through. A successful hold could open the door for a move toward $2.60, with highs near $3.40 as the next major target. The spotlight on XRP has shifted from legal drama to capital inflows, on-chain innovation, and institutional validation.

Image: Shutterstock