Tom Lee Says 'Bitcoin Is the Way' After Strike CEO Predicts It's About To 'Go Nuclear'

Tom Lee, co-founder and research head at Fundstrat Global Advisors, endorsed Bitcoin BTC/USD on Sunday, writing “bitcoin is the way” in response to Strike CEO Jack Mallers‘ prediction that the cryptocurrency is poised to “go nuclear.”

What Happened: Mallers, whose Zap company created the popular no-fee Bitcoin Lightning Network app Strike, argued in a video that economic conditions are creating perfect circumstances for Bitcoin’s rise, particularly citing government monetary policies.

“They’re gonna have to print so much money,” Mallers said. “Bitcoin is really priced with how much currency slashing around in the world and in order for all of this to work, we have to debase our current value, our debt, and we have to create more.”

The endorsements come as Bitcoin touched $107,000 Sunday, its highest level in nearly four months. The cryptocurrency has gained over 11% this month, with trading volumes increasing by almost 50% in the latest rally.

See Also: Chuck Schumer Raises Concerns Over Trump And DOGE Impact On US Coast Guard After Mexican Ship Collides With Brooklyn Bridge: ‘We Know They’ve Been Meddling’

Why It Matters: Market sentiment remains bullish despite $575 million in cryptocurrency liquidations over the past 24 hours. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index registered a “Greed” reading of 74, suggesting potential buying pressure ahead.

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes Bitcoin is “primed for a new ATH [all-time high],” noting that “altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin on every move upwards.” Bitcoin’s previous record high of $109,114.88 was set on January 20.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” recently predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 this year, urging followers to “buy more” and “do not sell,” citing what he describes as the imminent collapse of the “Marxist Central Bank system.”

The cryptocurrency surge contrasts with traditional markets, as U.S. stock futures declined Sunday following Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. long-term credit rating.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat on Shutterstock.com