Robert Kiyosaki Thinks Saving in Cash Is a Bad Idea. Here's Why.

Financial expert Robert Kiyosaki has moved his focus from Bitcoin BTC/USD and gold to silver, forecasting a significant surge in silver prices.

What Happened: Kiyosaki is of the opinion that silver currently holds the most promising investment potential. He predicts that silver prices will exceed $70 in the near future and could potentially reach $200 within the next two years.

This forecast has sparked renewed interest among investors, making silver a more attractive investment option during these financially uncertain times.

Kiyosaki suggests that the current market conditions provide a unique opportunity for small investors to acquire secure and cost-effective assets.

In a post on X, he anticipated a significant rise in metal prices, with silver potentially reaching $200 per ounce.

The Rich get RICHER:



For many, many years I have been recommending people not save "fake money" a.k.a. FIAT government money. For years I have recommended saving real gold and silver coins…recently Bitcoin.



Unfortunately most people work for and save "fake money."



As the… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 28, 2025

According to Kiyosaki, silver offers considerable growth potential due to global inflation concerns and declining trust in traditional currencies. He is advising investors to buy physical silver now before market prices increase.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Everything Bubble’ Will Cause Historic Market Crash, Bitcoin Will Be Fastest To Recover

While Kiyosaki currently favors silver, he recognizes that Bitcoin could be a beneficial tool to combat currency inflation in the future.

He also continues to support gold as a dependable store of value, especially during economic instability. However, he believes that silver offers more advantages to everyday investors due to its higher price point compared to gold.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s shift in investment focus and his prediction of a substantial price increase in silver could influence the investment strategies of many.

His advice to buy physical silver now could lead to a surge in demand, potentially driving up the price of silver even further. Moreover, his continued endorsement of gold and Bitcoin, despite his current preference for silver, suggests that these assets still hold value and should not be overlooked by investors.

This shift in investment strategy underscores the importance of diversification and adaptability in an ever-changing financial landscape.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Wall Street Crash and Layoffs: ‘Prepare for Market Crash, Depression and War'