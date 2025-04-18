April 18, 2025 4:01 PM 2 min read

Robert Kiyosaki Says Millions Could Be Out of Work — Here's His Game Plan

Author Robert Kiyosaki cautioned about the potential for significant job losses in the near future. He urged individuals to pivot towards entrepreneurship and bolster their financial education.

What Happened: In a post on X, Kiyosaki voiced his apprehensions about the evolving job market on April 16. He highlighted the millions of jobs lost in the past two years and projected that the trend will continue, affecting millions more.

Seizing this moment, Kiyosaki advised individuals to shift their attention from job security to entrepreneurship. He proposed that joining a network marketing company could be a cost-effective way to develop entrepreneurial skills.

Despite potential challenges, such as high rejection rates and unstable income, Kiyosaki views this as a feasible option for those at risk of unemployment.

Kiyosaki has been a consistent voice warning about economic downturns and the devaluation of the U.S. dollar.

He is a staunch supporter of assets like Bitcoin, gold, and silver and continues to stress the significance of financial education and taking proactive measures towards financial independence in an unpredictable economy.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s warning comes at a time when the global economy is still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. His advice to focus on entrepreneurship and financial education is particularly relevant as traditional job markets continue to evolve and become more uncertain.

His endorsement of network marketing companies as a means to gain entrepreneurial skills could potentially influence many to consider this path.

Furthermore, his advocacy for assets like bitcoin, gold, and silver underscores the growing interest in alternative investment avenues amidst economic instability.

