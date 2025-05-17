May 17, 2025 7:21 PM 2 min read

Ark Invest's Warning To Bitcoin Treasury Companies, Peter Schiff's BTC Prediction And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
The week in the financial world was nothing short of eventful. From Bitcoin’s bullish run to political drama involving meme coins, there was no shortage of headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made waves over the weekend.

Peter Schiff’s Bitcoin Prediction

Noted economist and market commentator Peter Schiff made a bold prediction about Bitcoin’s future. Schiff believes that the next Bitcoin BTC/USD pullback could lead to significant unrealized losses for Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor. The company has been buying billions in Bitcoin, funded by debt.

Bitcoin Hits $105,000 Amid US-China Trade Deal

Bitcoin reached a new high of $105,000 for the first time since January, following the announcement of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, Ethereum held steady, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD experienced a slight dip.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Bitcoin Forecast

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, stated that Bitcoin would be considered a full-fledged asset class, akin to gold, once it hits $500,000. He made this statement at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2025 conference.

Ark Invest’s Warning to Bitcoin Treasury Companies

Brett Winton, the chief futurist at ARK Investment Management LLC, warned that Bitcoin treasury companies like Strategy Inc. could face trouble in the long run. He highlighted the risks of funding Bitcoin purchases with debt.

Chuck Schumer’s Attack on Trump’s Meme Coin Connection

Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to parole family members of Mexican cartel leaders into the United States. He implied a potential connection to the Official Trump meme coin.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo Courtesy: Bukhta Yurii On Shutterstock.com

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

