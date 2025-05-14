Chuck Schumer Says Trump Is 'Letting Cartel Members' Into The US, Asks How Much 'Memecoin' Did They Pay

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) attacked President Donald Trump’s reported decision to parole family members of Mexican cartel leaders into the United States on Wednesday, implying a potential connection to the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin.

What Happened: In an X post, Schumer said, “Trump is letting cartel family members just come right into our country” as part of an agreement, deeming it a “dangerous” development.

“How much memecoin did Sinaloa have to buy to make this happen?” the senior Democrat leveled a serious accusation against Trump, referring to the $2 billion cryptocurrency.

Schumer cited an Associated Press report that said the son of Sinaloa Cartel’s notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, who was extradited to the U.S. in 2023, reached an agreement with the administration. Mexico's security chief confirmed Lopez’s family members crossed into the U.S. last week, the report added.

The White House didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: This controversy comes against the backdrop of Trump’s war on Mexican drug cartels, which he identifies as a threat to national security.

Hours after his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order designating certain international cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

El Chapo was found guilty of several criminal charges and sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

On the other hand, the TRUMP memecoin has sparked political outrage, with Democratic lawmakers accusing Trump of corruption for selling access to himself in exchange for payments made with his meme coin. Trump has refuted claims that he is financially benefiting from the coin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $13.45, down 1.82% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

