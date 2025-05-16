May 16, 2025 12:13 AM 3 min read

Bitcoin Rises While Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip — 'Market Isn't Going To Peak In The Next 6 Months,' Says Popular Analyst

The world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to dominate the market, representing 62.2% of the total crypto market capitalization, which currently stands at $3.33 trillion.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 11.30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+1.30%$104,232
Ethereum ETH/USD-0.47%$2,577
Dogecoin DOGE/USD-3.15%$0.2266

Bitcoin’s dominance increased by 0.74% over the last day, while Ethereum’s share declined to 9.3%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday that the central bank is reassessing its approach to inflation and employment as part of a major policy review.

The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently registers a score of 69, indicating “Greed” in the market. This represents a slight decrease from yesterday’s reading of 71 but remains elevated compared to last month’s score of 29, which signaled “Fear,” according to data from CoinMarketCap.

See Also: Bitcoin Holding Up While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip: ‘Don’t Get Distracted By Short Term Noise,’ Trader Says

Meanwhile, traditional markets show modest gains, with S&P 500 futures up 0.0042% at 5,933.50, Nasdaq-100 futures gaining 0.020% to 21,404.50, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising 0.026% to 42,396.00.

In other markets, gold has retreated to around $3,220 per ounce on Friday, heading for a weekly loss exceeding 3% as easing global trade tensions between the U.S. and China reduce its safe-haven appeal.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 11.30 p.m. ET)
Hyperliquid (HYPE)+7.87%$26.97
Bitget Token (BGB)+7.03% $5.06
Story (IP)+5.94%$4.88

Analyst Notes: “Bitcoin has seen some resistance over the past week, being challenged to grow past the $104K to $105K level,” a crypto market intelligence platform, Santiment, noted on Thursday. “This temporary ‘pumping of the brakes’ has been enough to swing traders slightly bearish once again.”

Despite this short-term resistance, analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes the bull market has significant room to run. “This market isn’t going to peak in the next 6 months if we just managed to have a 4-year bear market on Altcoins coming to an end,” Martinez wrote on social platform X.

“The previous bear market was 2 years, and had 2 years of bull since. The 4-year cycle doesn’t exist anymore,” van de Poppe added.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

