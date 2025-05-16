Bitcoin Rises While Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip — 'Market Isn't Going To Peak In The Next 6 Months,' Says Popular Analyst

The world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to dominate the market, representing 62.2% of the total crypto market capitalization, which currently stands at $3.33 trillion.
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+1.30%
|$104,232
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.47%
|$2,577
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-3.15%
|$0.2266
Bitcoin’s dominance increased by 0.74% over the last day, while Ethereum’s share declined to 9.3%.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday that the central bank is reassessing its approach to inflation and employment as part of a major policy review.
The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently registers a score of 69, indicating “Greed” in the market. This represents a slight decrease from yesterday’s reading of 71 but remains elevated compared to last month’s score of 29, which signaled “Fear,” according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Meanwhile, traditional markets show modest gains, with S&P 500 futures up 0.0042% at 5,933.50, Nasdaq-100 futures gaining 0.020% to 21,404.50, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising 0.026% to 42,396.00.
In other markets, gold has retreated to around $3,220 per ounce on Friday, heading for a weekly loss exceeding 3% as easing global trade tensions between the U.S. and China reduce its safe-haven appeal.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Hyperliquid (HYPE)
|+7.87%
|$26.97
|Bitget Token (BGB)
|+7.03%
|$5.06
|Story (IP)
|+5.94%
|$4.88
Analyst Notes: “Bitcoin has seen some resistance over the past week, being challenged to grow past the $104K to $105K level,” a crypto market intelligence platform, Santiment, noted on Thursday. “This temporary ‘pumping of the brakes’ has been enough to swing traders slightly bearish once again.”
Despite this short-term resistance, analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes the bull market has significant room to run. “This market isn’t going to peak in the next 6 months if we just managed to have a 4-year bear market on Altcoins coming to an end,” Martinez wrote on social platform X.
“The previous bear market was 2 years, and had 2 years of bull since. The 4-year cycle doesn’t exist anymore,” van de Poppe added.
