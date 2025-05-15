Bitcoin Holding Up While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip: 'Don't Get Distracted By Short Term Noise,' Trader Says

After a sharp rally over the past three weeks, the cryptocurrency market is entering a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin showing resilience even as Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin edge lower. Some analysts believe we may be seeing profit-taking after recent highs.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $102,910.08 -0.6% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,535.58 -2.9% Solana SOL/USD $170.15 -3.6% XRP XRP/USD $2.43 -4.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2211 -5.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001478 -6.5%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 5.1% and daily active addresses falling by 1.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,891 to 11,304 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 91.5%.

Coinglass data reports 170,572 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $401.84 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers":

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.01363 -14.9% Theta Network THETA/USD $0.9069 -8.7% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $1.01 -8.7%

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online predicts Bitcoin could test $105,700, aligning with the 100% Fibonacci extension, marking a critical resistance zone.

Trader Roman noted a healthy bounce in price, though he remains cautious, watching whether BTC can hold the consolidation zone into next week.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that BTC is far from major liquidity zones and hasn't spent much time at these elevated levels.

With limited new position buildup post-short squeeze, key levels to watch include resistance above $106,000 and support down at $93,000, the origin of the recent move.

ShardiB2 advised traders to stay focused, saying "Bitcoin looks good—don't get distracted by short-term noise."

Crypto investor Ted Pillows believes BTC may be in the final phase of Wyckoff accumulation, showing strength above $100,000.

He also pointed to a recent $2 billion USDT mint, signaling new liquidity that could fuel a breakout toward $120,000.

