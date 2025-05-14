Shiba Inu Burns 46 Million SHIB In Single Day: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is showing renewed bullish momentum as consistent token burns and growing adoption of the Shibarium Layer 2 network fuel speculation of an explosive leg higher.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001589 $9.4 billion +2% +23.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2344 $34.9 billion +2.8% +35.5% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001381 $5.8 billion -1% +68.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto educator Henry, known as LordOfAlts, suggests the current rally is only the beginning.

With Shibarium gaining traction and supply shrinking through aggressive burns, SHIB's fundamentals are strengthening.

The trader expects a significant price breakout, driven by community enthusiasm and tightening tokenomics.

With growing momentum from the Shiba Army, traders are watching closely for the next parabolic move.

Some analysts forecast up to 136% gains by October 2025, turning a $500 investment into approximately $1,357.

Longer-term projections even point to a potential 790% surge, suggesting a run beyond previous all-time highs if bullish momentum holds.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, the daily burn rate jumped by 212.2%, with 45.6 million SHIB tokens destroyed.

Notable transactions included a 15.3 million SHIB burn, another of 1.5 million SHIB around two hours ago, and a 28.7 million SHIB burn approximately 21 hours prior.

However, IntoTheBlock data shows a short-term dip in activity, with large transaction volume and daily active addresses down 47% and 27%, respectively.

Currently, 45% of SHIB holders are in profit, while 5% are at breakeven.

