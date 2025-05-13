Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Surge Over 25% In 7 Days: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have posted strong gains over the past week, rallying more than 25% as Bitcoin hovers near all-time highs, fueling momentum across the meme coin sector.

Cryptocurrency Price 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2387 +2% +43% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001603 +0% +28% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001438 +4% +84%

Trader Notes: Trader Tardigrade pointed out that Dogecoin is entering the final stage of its Cycle 3, typically the most explosive phase, and says momentum is building fast.

Rekt Capital highlighted DOGE currently retesting a key pre-halving resistance zone as new support. If this level holds, the next upside target is $0.27.

Meanwhile, CryptoGuru noted Shiba Inu has broken out cleanly from a descending channel with a 68% move.

As long as the current pullback holds above this level, the bullish setup remains intact.

He advises watching for volume and support confirmation for potential continuation.

Statistics: Glassnode data shows DOGE futures open interest up 63.9% over the past week, from $989 million to $1.62 billion, even as price momentum cools. This signals heightened speculative interest

Shibburn data shows that 14.6 million SHIB tokens were burned in the past 24 hours, continuing the trend of reducing supply, a key factor that can contribute to upward price pressure.

Shibariumscan reports daily transactions rose from 4.16 million to 4.21 million within a single day, signaling growing on-chain activity.

According to IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu also saw a massive 214.3% spike in large transaction volume over the same period.

Daily active addresses climbed 13.8%, while high-value transactions (over $100,000) jumped from 115 to 195 — underscoring rising interest from larger players and increasing network engagement.

