Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip While XRP Holds Firm: Is A Pullback Coming?

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.3% to $3.33 trillion.
- One trader sees an imminent pullback, while another eyes $103,400 as the key level to invalidate a daily top.
Cryptocurrency markets are down on Monday after Bitcoin peaked above $105,000 in early trading hours.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$102,002.91
|-2.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,459.63
|-2%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$170.91
|-1%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.48
|-4.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2274
|-1.9%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001542
|-3.6%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3% and daily active addresses falling by 7.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,463 to 8,934 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 388.7%.
- Coinglass data reports 178,950 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $556.54 million. Bitcoin long liquidations spiked to the highest level since April 7.
- Bitcoin held by U.S. spot ETFs has climbed to 1.175 million BTC, just 6,500 BTC shy of its all-time high of 1.182 million, according to Glassnode data.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reports Bitcoin miners having realized over $10.37 million in profits, signaling improved miner profitability.
- Sentora notes that after Bitcoin surpassed $100,000, exchange flows turned sharply negative with $550 million in BTC withdrawn on Friday alone, indicating strong accumulation by investors.
Notable Developments:
- EXCLUSIVE: DeFi Development Makes Record Solana Purchase, Surpasses $100 Million In Treasury Holdings
- Stanford Warns Future Of Crypto Depends On Regulation, Quantum-Safe Systems, Digital Dollar Competition
- Coinbase’s Subscription Gains, Deribit Acquisition, Blockchain Revenue Strength Prompt Analyst Support
- Nakamoto Holdings Raises $710M, Merges With KindlyMD To Build Bitcoin Treasury Holding Company
- Strategy Buys $1.34B In Bitcoin At $99,856, Cites 15.5% BTC Yield
- Billionaire Tim Draper Says Businesses That Are Not Holding Bitcoin In Their Treasuries Are ‘Being Irresponsible’
- Cathie Wood Highlights Analyst’s Take: ‘More Than Humans, Crypto Was Made For AI’
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Dogwifhat WIF/USD
|$1.11
|+23.8%
|Four FORM/USD
|$2.78
|+17.6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.48
|+4.6%
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa remains bullish on Bitcoin long-term but warns of a likely pullback in the short term, though the timing and depth remain unclear.
Voicing a similar opinion, Sherpa advised that if anyone is looking to buy Bitcoin for long-term positions and aren’t very active, it’s probably best to wait for a dip, potentially to the low to mid $90,000s.
ShardiB2 points to $103,400 as a critical daily close level. A close above would invalidate a potential local top, but advises caution for longs at current levels, noting higher time frame signals are more reliable.
Meanwhile, Kaleo speculates whether Bitcoin is positioning itself for a massive upside scenario, potentially spiking to $520,000 in the longer term.
The Cryptomist sees Bitcoin CME gap having been filled, and the user now expects BTC to move toward $108,000. Altcoins are anticipated to follow the upward move.
