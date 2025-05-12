Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip While XRP Holds Firm: Is A Pullback Coming?

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Monday after Bitcoin peaked above $105,000 in early trading hours.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $102,002.91 -2.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,459.63 -2% Solana SOL/USD $170.91 -1% XRP XRP/USD $2.48 -4.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2274 -1.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001542 -3.6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3% and daily active addresses falling by 7.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,463 to 8,934 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 388.7%.

Coinglass data reports 178,950 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $556.54 million. Bitcoin long liquidations spiked to the highest level since April 7.

Bitcoin held by U.S. spot ETFs has climbed to 1.175 million BTC, just 6,500 BTC shy of its all-time high of 1.182 million, according to Glassnode data.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reports Bitcoin miners having realized over $10.37 million in profits, signaling improved miner profitability.

Sentora notes that after Bitcoin surpassed $100,000, exchange flows turned sharply negative with $550 million in BTC withdrawn on Friday alone, indicating strong accumulation by investors.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Dogwifhat WIF/USD $1.11 +23.8% Four FORM/USD $2.78 +17.6% XRP XRP/USD $2.48 +4.6%

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa remains bullish on Bitcoin long-term but warns of a likely pullback in the short term, though the timing and depth remain unclear.

Voicing a similar opinion, Sherpa advised that if anyone is looking to buy Bitcoin for long-term positions and aren’t very active, it’s probably best to wait for a dip, potentially to the low to mid $90,000s.

ShardiB2 points to $103,400 as a critical daily close level. A close above would invalidate a potential local top, but advises caution for longs at current levels, noting higher time frame signals are more reliable.

Meanwhile, Kaleo speculates whether Bitcoin is positioning itself for a massive upside scenario, potentially spiking to $520,000 in the longer term.

The Cryptomist sees Bitcoin CME gap having been filled, and the user now expects BTC to move toward $108,000. Altcoins are anticipated to follow the upward move.

