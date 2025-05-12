Scottie Pippen Declares 'Altcoin Season' As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rally

Altcoins are surging as Bitcoin dominance pulls back, suggesting a renewed flow of capital into Ethereum and the broader altcoin market. Celebrity interest is also heating up, adding fuel to the narrative.

What Happened: Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen joined the crypto conversation with a post on X, declaring "altcoin season is here."

He highlighted his focus on Ethereum ETH/USD, XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Mog Coin MOG/USD and asked Crypto Twitter what else they’re bullish on.

Pippen's tweet came just as Bitcoin dominance slipped from 64% to 61.5%, marking a 0.8% decline in a single day.

According to DamiDefi, this drop reflects a rotation of liquidity toward altcoins, especially Ethereum and altcoins.

Echoing this sentiment, analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed to a bearish divergence on the Bitcoin dominance chart, calling it a sign of the altcoin bear market ending.

Another trader, Niels, sees a BTC dominance drop below 63% pushed altcoins "massively outperforming."

He pointed out that Ethereum is up 45%, Solana spiked 30%, while many others surged 80%-100%. He believes a macro risk-on environment is reinforcing the altcoin breakout, with momentum clearly shifting in their favor.

Why It Matters: As altcoins gain strength, traders are adjusting their strategies.

Analyst Miles Deutscher said in his latest podcast that the trend is clear: “Long strong alts on pullbacks until the trend has shifted, whilst they’re still above key high time frame levels.”

He pegs Bitcoin at $100,000 and Ethereum at $2,000 as crucial levels.

As long as they remain above these thresholds, Deutscher stays bullish on the further upside.

Still, he cautions against confusing short-term opportunities with long-term investments:

"I think it’s a big mistake right now to start loading into or buying or FOMOing into long-term spot just because the market’s moved," he cautioned, suggesting traders should "treat these shorter-term entries as trades" while maintaining separate strategies for long-term holdings.

