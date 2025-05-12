May 12, 2025 9:42 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Jumps 4%: Can DOGE Hit $1 Soon?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up another 4%, prompting trader to echo new predictions of a $1 price target backed by strong technical signals and rising whale activity.

What Happened: Trader Tardigrade expects DOGE to soon hit his diamond bottom target of $0.29, while macro investor Raoul Pal took to X on May 11 to muse about the idea of Dogecoin becoming the “hardest currency” in the world.

He cited the DOGE/BTC chart, which he believes is forming a large bull flag, a pattern that typically precedes significant upward moves.

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Kevin made a compelling technical case for Dogecoin hitting $1 by year-end n his May 11 podcast.

He points out that in previous bull cycles, Dogecoin’s monthly RSI reached at least 89.4, a level not yet hit in the current run.

DOGE previously touched $0.50 when RSI was just 75, suggesting more room to run.

Kevin also referenced the Pi Cycle MA, a metric that accurately signaled DOGE tops in 2017 and early 2021.

Currently, the indicator shows no signs of an imminent peak. He estimates DOGE needs to hit $0.40–$0.41 before it even starts flashing overbought conditions.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

“First price target is going to be getting back to that 48-cent level, then it’ll be getting to previous all-time highs at 73-74 cents,” he advised, while cautioning against holding altcoins long-term regardless of price action.

Also Read: Dogecoin Surges 26% In 3 Days: What Is Going On?

Why It Matters: Kevin added that a shift toward easing monetary policy, including rate cuts and the end of quantitative tightening, tends to benefit altcoins, especially as Bitcoin dominance starts to wane.

Adding to the momentum, crypto analyst Ali Martinez, in an X post on May 11, reported that DOGE whales scooped up 600 million DOGE in just the past two days.

According to Coinglass, Dogecoin open interest surged 11.3% to $3.16 billion, the highest level since February.

Liquidations in the past 24 hours reached $20 million, split between $10.6 million in shorts and the rest in longs, reflecting how rapidly sentiment and positioning are shifting.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.23923.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMemeCoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved