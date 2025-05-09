Coinbase Derivatives LLC COIN has launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD futures, making it the first CFTC-regulated exchange in the U.S. to offer around-the-clock access to leveraged crypto derivatives.

What Happened: The move expands access for traders who previously had to operate within limited weekday hours despite the continuous nature of the broader crypto market.

The shift allows both retail and institutional market participants to trade crypto futures at any time, including weekends and overnight sessions.

Until now, such access was only available through offshore platforms or unregulated exchanges.

The new offering aims to match the non-stop price activity typical of cryptocurrencies.

The contracts will be cleared through Nodal Clear, a CFTC-regulated clearinghouse.

The exchange's infrastructure has been designed to accommodate uninterrupted trading activity, according to public statements.

However, market participants will still face the same regulatory obligations as in traditional trading environments.

Market makers including Virtu Financial will provide liquidity on the platform.

Also Read: Treasury Secretary Criticizes Senate For Failing To Advance Stablecoin Bill

Additionally, access to these products is being distributed through registered Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), including ABN AMRO, Wedbush Securities, and Coinbase Financial Markets.

Why It Matters:This expansion comes as U.S. derivatives markets explore ways to adapt to crypto-specific trading behaviors.

While digital asset exchanges worldwide have operated on a 24/7 basis for years, most U.S.-based regulated derivatives products have maintained traditional weekday schedules.

Futures contracts listed under the new offering are standard monthly-settled products.

According to Coinbase, perpetual futures, commonly used in the crypto space due to their non-expiring design, are being considered for future launch.

Such a move would bring one of crypto's most heavily traded products into a regulated U.S. environment for the first time.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock