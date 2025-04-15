April 15, 2025 11:54 AM 1 min read

Dogecoin Whales Are Accumulating: Is A Breakout Imminent?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is catching attention from large holders as on-chain data shows a notable surge in whale accumulation.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1570$23.4 billion-5.6%+3.4% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001193$7.03 billion-3.7% +6.2% 
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.057240$3 billion-5.9% +17.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts Dogecoin is prepping for a big week.

He marks a close above $0.17 could trigger a rally to $0.21 or even $0.29, as long as it holds the key $0.13 support.

Trader Tardigrade noted that the meme coin is making a false break for first time since December 2024. He added that DOGE is holding above support for several days, potentially signaling the start of a new bull run.

In another X post, he stated that Dogecoin is final stage of pullback and the MACD and RSI indicators are showing the same signals as in the last stages of previous pullbacks.

Statistics: Martinez noted that whales accumulated more than 800 million DOGE in the past 48 hours, raising curiosity among traders if the whales know something that the market does not know.

Bitinfocharts data shows addresses holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE increased, but liquidations in the past 24 hours stand at $2.83 million, with the majority ($2.38 million) being long liquidations.

