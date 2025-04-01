Dogecoin Whales Scoop 220 Million DOGE In March Despite 25% Drop: What Do They Know?

Dogecoin's DOGE/USD recent downturn appears to have attracted big buyers, as whale accumulation surged and traders predict a bullish breakout.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1729 $25.7 billion +3.7% -10.1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001285 $7.6 billion +3.3% -6.4% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 7741 $3.3 billion +8.6% -4.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identified two key resistance levels at $0.18 and $0.21—if broken, they could ignite the next major rally.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is facing two key resistance walls at $0.18 and $0.21. Breaking through both could be the catalyst for the next major bull rally. pic.twitter.com/NIln4NilM6 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 1, 2025

Javon Marks pointed out that Dogecoin is forming higher lows, historically a precursor to price spikes. He maintains a bullish target of $0.6533, implying a 270% upside.

Trader Tardigrade predicts a J-shaped rebound, noting that Dogecoin has a history of rallying after accumulation phases before retracing.

Statistics: Martinez noted Dogecoin whales having purchased more than 220 million DOGE in the month of March.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's long liquidations touched $1.26 million, the lowest level since March 23. Open interest increased 1.7% to $1.6 billion in a single day, signaling growing trader interest.

Community News: At a recent Town Hall in Wisconsin, Elon Musk dismissed rumors that the government is considering Dogecoin as a crypto payment option. He also clarified that the Department of Government Efficiency has no ties to DOGE.

