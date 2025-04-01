Dogecoin Whales Scoop 220 Million DOGE In March Despite 25% Drop: What Do They Know?

Zinger Key Points
- Dogecoin whales accumulated over 220 million DOGE in March despite a significant price drop.
- Crypto traders foresee a potential 270% surge for DOGE, with key resistance levels at $0.18 and $0.21.
Dogecoin's DOGE/USD recent downturn appears to have attracted big buyers, as whale accumulation surged and traders predict a bullish breakout.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1729
|$25.7 billion
|+3.7%
|-10.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001285
|$7.6 billion
|+3.3%
|-6.4%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.057741
|$3.3 billion
|+8.6%
|-4.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identified two key resistance levels at $0.18 and $0.21—if broken, they could ignite the next major rally.
Javon Marks pointed out that Dogecoin is forming higher lows, historically a precursor to price spikes. He maintains a bullish target of $0.6533, implying a 270% upside.
Trader Tardigrade predicts a J-shaped rebound, noting that Dogecoin has a history of rallying after accumulation phases before retracing.
Statistics: Martinez noted Dogecoin whales having purchased more than 220 million DOGE in the month of March.
Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's long liquidations touched $1.26 million, the lowest level since March 23. Open interest increased 1.7% to $1.6 billion in a single day, signaling growing trader interest.
Community News: At a recent Town Hall in Wisconsin, Elon Musk dismissed rumors that the government is considering Dogecoin as a crypto payment option. He also clarified that the Department of Government Efficiency has no ties to DOGE.
