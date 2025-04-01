April 1, 2025 2:11 PM 1 min read

Dogecoin Whales Scoop 220 Million DOGE In March Despite 25% Drop: What Do They Know?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin's DOGE/USD recent downturn appears to have attracted big buyers, as whale accumulation surged and traders predict a bullish breakout.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1729$25.7 billion+3.7% -10.1% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001285  $7.6 billion+3.3% -6.4%
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.057741$3.3 billion+8.6% -4.2% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identified two key resistance levels at $0.18 and $0.21—if broken, they could ignite the next major rally.

Javon Marks pointed out that Dogecoin is forming higher lows, historically a precursor to price spikes. He maintains a bullish target of $0.6533, implying a 270% upside.

Trader Tardigrade predicts a J-shaped rebound, noting that Dogecoin has a history of rallying after accumulation phases before retracing.

Statistics: Martinez noted Dogecoin whales having purchased more than 220 million DOGE in the month of March.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's long liquidations touched $1.26 million, the lowest level since March 23. Open interest increased 1.7% to $1.6 billion in a single day, signaling growing trader interest.

Community News: At a recent Town Hall in Wisconsin, Elon Musk dismissed rumors that the government is considering Dogecoin as a crypto payment option. He also clarified that the Department of Government Efficiency has no ties to DOGE.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.17132.86%
Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.0000086.32%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000132.42%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMemeCoins

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved