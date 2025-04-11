Dogecoin Up 1%: Is This A 'Healthy Bottom'?

Despite recent weakness, some traders believe Dogecoin DOGE/USD may be gearing up for a reversal.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1578 $23.5 billion +1.1% -2.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001195 $7.04 billion +0.3% -0.8% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 6830 $2.9 billion +1.5% +0.05%

Trader Notes: Crypto outlet Bitcoinsensus highlighted a potential Wyckoff Accumulation forming on DOGE's 4-hour chart — a classic pattern that often precedes large rallies.

If confirmed, it would signal that Dogecoin has bottomed and is building a solid base for a sustained uptrend.

Surf, another trader, sees a bullish signal if Dogecoin closes the month above the golden pocket. Meanwhile, Crypto Seth called DOGE one of the "cleanest charts" in the space right now, citing:

3D RSI is oversold with a bullish divergence

Strong momentum, structure and sentiment

Clear setup for a potential breakout

Seth concluded, "Dogecoin is primed to take off."

Statistics: Coinglass data shows Dogecoin liquidations in the past 24 hours at $5.04 million, with long liquidations at $3.2 million.

Bitinfocharts shows DOGE addresses holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE spiked to 101 compared to 96 one month ago.

Community News: 21Shares, in collaboration with HouseOfDoge, launched the first Dogecoin ETP officially backed by the Dogecoin Foundation.

The product is accessible via traditional banks or brokerages, with $1.24 billion in assets under management and 240,00 securities outstanding — a major milestone for DOGE’s institutional exposure.

What's Next: With chart patterns aligning, technical indicators flashing green, and whales accumulating, Dogecoin might be setting up for a powerful reversal. Traders are watching for confirmation; a breakout from the current accumulation range could be the signal that it's go-time for DOGE.

