Dogecoin Up 1%: Is This A 'Healthy Bottom'?

- Dogecoin’s monthly gains have evaporated, with a 30-day decline now around 3%.
- Analysts point to signs of a strong bottom forming, with multiple indicators suggesting an incoming uptrend.
Despite recent weakness, some traders believe Dogecoin DOGE/USD may be gearing up for a reversal.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1578
|$23.5 billion
|+1.1%
|-2.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001195
|$7.04 billion
|+0.3%
|-0.8%
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.056830
|$2.9 billion
|+1.5%
|+0.05%
Trader Notes: Crypto outlet Bitcoinsensus highlighted a potential Wyckoff Accumulation forming on DOGE's 4-hour chart — a classic pattern that often precedes large rallies.
If confirmed, it would signal that Dogecoin has bottomed and is building a solid base for a sustained uptrend.
Surf, another trader, sees a bullish signal if Dogecoin closes the month above the golden pocket. Meanwhile, Crypto Seth called DOGE one of the "cleanest charts" in the space right now, citing:
- 3D RSI is oversold with a bullish divergence
- Strong momentum, structure and sentiment
- Clear setup for a potential breakout
Seth concluded, "Dogecoin is primed to take off."
Statistics: Coinglass data shows Dogecoin liquidations in the past 24 hours at $5.04 million, with long liquidations at $3.2 million.
Bitinfocharts shows DOGE addresses holding 100 million to 1 billion DOGE spiked to 101 compared to 96 one month ago.
Community News: 21Shares, in collaboration with HouseOfDoge, launched the first Dogecoin ETP officially backed by the Dogecoin Foundation.
The product is accessible via traditional banks or brokerages, with $1.24 billion in assets under management and 240,00 securities outstanding — a major milestone for DOGE’s institutional exposure.
What's Next: With chart patterns aligning, technical indicators flashing green, and whales accumulating, Dogecoin might be setting up for a powerful reversal. Traders are watching for confirmation; a breakout from the current accumulation range could be the signal that it's go-time for DOGE.
