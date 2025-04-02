Anthony Scaramucci Hates It When Trump Pumps His Own Coin, But Loves The President's Bitcoin Moves — This Complex Crypto Relationship Decoded

Anthony Scaramucci, an influential cryptocurrency advocate and founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has alternated between supporting President Donald Trump's pro-cryptocurrency pivot and warning of the potential pitfalls of some of his decisions.

What happened: Scaramucci, who served as the White House Communications Director for a brief 11-day stint during Trump’s previous presidency, has evolved into a vocal critic of the president on matters such as tariffs and economic growth.

That said, Scaramucci hasn't hesitated in giving credit to Trump for some of the latter's cryptocurrency policies.

At the peak of the presidential campaign last year, Scaramucci praised Trump for moving the needle on digital asset regulation and forcing a bipartisan conversation.

"I will applaud him for coming towards the industry," Scaramucci said about Trump.

Scaramucci has maintained that he is not a single-issue voter, and while he respects Trump and the Republicans’ efforts to push Bitcoin BTC/USD to the forefront, he is aware of the risks associated with Trump’s presidency.

Just to be clear: I am a bitcoiner and I applaud the policies decisions that the republicans are making to help the industry. I agree with every single thing that Pres Trump said related to bitcoin. Moreover, I praised him from the stage yesterday on forcing the issue and… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2024

Later, when Trump assumed office and delivered on the promise of establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the former White House executive lauded the decision, saying it would be beneficial for the U.S.

We believe in a United States Strategic #Bitcoin Reserve not because it will help Bitcoin, but because it will help the United States. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 10, 2025

Scaramucci also described the administration's plans to buy Bitcoin through revenue-neutral means rather than relying on taxpayer funds as a pragmatic and politically savvy move.

The former Trump aide acknowledged that the current administration has "smarter" people involved in formulating cryptocurrency regulation

However, Scaramucci has been unforgiving when it comes to criticism.

He deemed the launch of the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin as "Idi Amin-level corruption" and a potential "mirage" for the cryptocurrency industry's hopes.

More recently, Scaramucci described Trump’s post, where the POTUS called his memecoin the “greatest of them all,” a “pump” attempt. “The jig is up,” he added.

President Trump posted on Truth Social last night in an attempt to "pump" his $TRUMP memecoin (yes that's a real sentence that many have normalized). The result has been an acceleration of the "dump," now down 70% from its peak. The jig is up. pic.twitter.com/YF8U3D6tum — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 1, 2025

Moreover, he joined Peter Schiff in questioning Trump's posts from his Truth Social account announcing a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. The timing of the posts had stoked suspicions of market manipulation and insider trading in some circles.

One could argue that Scaramucci offers a nuanced perspective that avoids one-sided cheerleading or criticism. He declined Benzinga’s request for comment due to his travel commitments.

Scaramucci previously revealed that a little over 55% of his net wealth is tied up in Bitcoin in addition to having a significant chunk of Solana SOL/USD in his portfolio.

Image via Shutterstock