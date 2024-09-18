Anthony Scaramucci Calls For Bipartisan Crypto Regulation, 'Applauds' Donald Trump For Coming Towards The Industry

Former White House Communications Director and founder of SkyBridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday emphasized the need for bipartisan regulation of cryptocurrency in the U.S.

What Happened: Scaramucci noted that former President Donald Trump, despite his prior negative stance on Bitcoin, has recently shifted toward a more positive view of the digital asset industry. “I will applaud him for coming towards the industry,” Scaramucci told CNBC, adding that this shift could encourage Democrats to follow suit.

He expressed optimism about the potential for a bipartisan approach to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency regulation, particularly with the involvement of Vice President Kamala Harris‘s team.

In his conversations with Harris’s campaign, Scaramucci observed that the team has been carefully considering its stance on cryptocurrency.

He highlighted the ongoing discussions, stating, “I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure that cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. is bipartisan.”

He also mentioned that while Harris hasn't yet announced her position on crypto regulation, he is optimistic about her campaign’s direction and the possibility of pro-crypto policies emerging in the near future.

Scaramucci’s remarks reflect a growing consensus that regulation needs to be clear and cooperative, especially in a landscape where figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chair Gary Gensler have been more skeptical about digital assets.

What’s Next: The upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19 will gather key industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the evolving regulatory landscape.

