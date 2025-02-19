Vivek Ramaswamy Foresees Bitcoin As A 'More Common' Corporate Treasury Holding As Era Of Easy Money Ends

Entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy anticipated Bitcoin BTC/USD to become a popular corporate treasury holding on Tuesday.

What Happened: In an X post, the Republican noted that as the era of easy money ends, companies and state institutions will need to reassess their internal capital investment strategy.

“Bitcoin is likely to become a more common corporate treasury holding in that environment. Interesting trend to watch,” Ramaswamy projected.

Now that the era of easy money is over, companies & other institutions (even state actors) will have to rethink their hurdle rates for internal capital investment. Bitcoin is likely to become a more common corporate treasury holding in that environment. Interesting trend to watch https://t.co/E1CNondyuB — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 18, 2025

The remark came in response to Strive CEO Matt Cole’s plans that the company would use its activist expertise to help at least one firm per sector adopt the Bitcoin standard. Cole also revealed that Strive was among the investors who proposed Bitcoin investments for tech giant Microsoft.

Notably, Strive was co-founded by Ramaswamy in early 2022.

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy’s Strive had previously announced plans for an exchange-traded fund that would seek exposure to convertible securities issued by Bitcoin-investing companies such as Strategy.

The Michael Saylor-led firm is the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, sitting on a reserve worth over $45 billion as of this writing, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Ramaswamy’s stance on the cryptocurrency industry has been positive. During his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he favored treating most cryptocurrencies as commodities and prioritized the protection of software developers and owner-operated digital wallets. He even started accepting Bitcoin payments for campaign donations.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $95,592.79, down 0.56% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

