Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Wall Street Crash and Layoffs: 'Prepare for Market Crash, Depression and War'

Robert Kiyosaki is warning of an impending market crash and massive layoffs, and urging people to prepare rather than pretend.

What Happened: Last week, Kiyosaki took to X to express his concerns about the economic future. He predicted an acceleration in layoffs, with President Donald Trump set to eliminate 65,000 jobs. He also mentioned that oil companies and car manufacturers like Nissan and Volkswagen are laying off thousands of workers due to a contracting economy.

LAY OFFS to accelerate. Trump to eliminate 65000 jobs. Even oil companies laying off thousand of workers because the economy is contracting. Car companies such as Nissan and Volkswagen laying thousands of workers.



It's not going to be a soft landing. STOP DREAMING. Prepare… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 13, 2025

Kiyosaki, known for his financial literacy advocacy, further warned of a possible depression and war.

He emphasized the importance of preparation over pretense, advising his followers to stop listening to government officials promising a “soft landing”.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time of economic uncertainty, with many industries facing layoffs due to the contracting economy.

His warning about a potential market crash and depression resonates with many who are concerned about the future.

His advice to prepare rather than pretend underscores the seriousness of the situation and his belief in the importance of financial education and preparedness.

