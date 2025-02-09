Standard Chartered Advises Against Buying Crypto Dip, Shiba Inu Partners with UAE Government And More: This Week In Crypto

The past week in the world of finance was marked by significant developments in the cryptocurrency sector. From warnings against buying the dip in Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and XRP XRP/USD, to Shiba Inu’s surprising partnership with the UAE government, the week was anything but dull. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Standard Chartered Advises Against Buying Crypto Dip

Standard Chartered‘s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoffrey Kendrick, cautioned investors against buying the dip in cryptocurrencies until U.S. Treasury yields come lower. Kendrick noted that the current sell-off differs significantly from the previous one, attributing the downturn to newly imposed U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Shiba Inu Partners with UAE Government

Cryptocurrency traders are hopeful that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be poised for a comeback following a partnership announcement with the government of the United Arab Emirates. Crypto trader Scofield highlighted that meme coins are evolving beyond hype, with governance, innovation, and real utility separating long-term winners from speculative fads.

Analyst Recommends Strategy Bonds Over Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency analyst James Van Straten suggested that the newly announced U.S. sovereign wealth fund should have exposure to Strategy through its convertible bonds rather than buying spot Bitcoin.

Strategy Targets Volatility Gap Between Bitcoin and Traditional Markets

Strategy Inc. MSTR chairman Michael Saylor revealed a strategy to fill a significant void in the investment landscape between traditional market indices and Bitcoin. The company aims to create investment products targeting different volatility preferences, including the newly launched Strike preferred shares.

Nobel Laureate Predicts Bitcoin’s Value Will Plummet

Nobel Prize-winning economist Eugene Fama predicted a 100% probability that Bitcoin will lose all of its value within the next decade. Fama stated that cryptocurrency runs against all that is known about monetary theory.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock